Toshiko Hasegawa elected Port of Seattle Commission President, first Asian American woman in the post

On Jan. 3, Toshiko Hasegawa announced that she had been elected by her peers as the Port of Seattle Commission President. She is the first Asian American woman to lead the Port in this capacity in its 110-year history. Prior to her election, she was Commission Vice President.

Hasegawa is a fourth-generation Japanese American and a lifelong resident of the Beacon Hill neighborhood in South Seattle. A daughter of the labor movement and descendant of World War II incarcerees, her passion for public service is fueled by her commitment to civil rights and promoting fairness in government operations.

A ceremonial passing of the gavel will occur on Jan. 14 at 11 a.m. at Pier 69 on Seattle’s waterfront. This 2025 President’s Reception is open to the public, though they do request RSVPs by Jan. 7.