The City of Seattle Office for Civil Rights launched a new Youth Civic Engagement Program, designed to equip high school students with knowledge and skills to drive powerful change in their communities. In response to growing requests from youth for leadership and civic engagement opportunities, this new pilot program will provide policy education, advocacy experiences, and mentorship to participating teens. The inaugural cohort will welcome 20 students from across the city to participate in monthly sessions from February to July 2025. Applications are due Jan. 16.

“The strength of Seattle’s future lies in the passion and potential of our young people. With the launch of the Youth Civic Engagement Program, we are not only investing in the leadership of tomorrow but creating opportunities for our students to connect with their peers, understand our local government, and become advocates for the changes they wish to see,” said Mayor Bruce Harrell. “This program reflects our One Seattle values and commitment to empowering the next generation with the tools, resources, and opportunities they need to thrive. I look forward to hearing more of our young people’s ideas, creating space for them to inspire change in our communities, and seeing the impact this program has on their trajectory as people.”

In this program, students will learn how a bill becomes a law, expand their knowledge of the local policy landscape, meet with local elected officials, forge connections amongst peers and young leaders in Seattle, and strengthen advocacy and civic engagement skills around an issue they care deeply about with support from the Seattle Office for Civil Rights.

How to apply

All students in grades 9-12 who attend high school within Seattle city limits are eligible to apply. The program is limited to 20 students and the selection process will prioritize applicants who can demonstrate an interest in community engagement, advocacy, a commitment to learning from others, and have little or no prior civic engagement experience. Students can learn more and apply by Jan. 16 at seattle.gov/civilrights/public-participation/ycep.