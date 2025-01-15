Soldiers deployed to Korea to get valentines

For the first time, Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) soldiers deployed to Korea will receive valentines, thanks to Washington’s Rep. Marilyn Strickland.

Strickland announced her annual Valentines for Veterans and First Responders drive on Jan. 14. The drive includes JBLM soldiers deployed to Korea, as well as veterans at home and first responders in the state’s 10th District, which Strickland serves.

“Our annual Valentines for Veterans demonstrates how the South Sound comes together to support our veterans, first responders, and active duty servicemembers,” Strickland said in a press release. “Thank you to those who made valentines last year, and to those who are making valentines this year so we can spread goodwill to our friends and neighbors—and those deployed overseas.”

People can leave cards at drop boxes at Lacey, Lakewood, Olympia, Puyallup and Yelm City Halls.

For questions or mailing or drop-off instructions, interested participants can contact Strickland’s office at (360) 459-8514. For a large number of valentine drop-offs, people may call Strickland’s senior outreach representative, Peter Ramaley, at (360) 584-4538.