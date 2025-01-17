SeaTac travellers may have been exposed to measles on Jan. 10

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Travellers going through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SeaTac) on Jan. 10, 2025, may have been exposed to a confirmed case of measles, public health officials have warned. The traveller was infectious. Measles is highly contagious.

Public Health – Seattle & King County (PHSKC) issued the warning on Thursday evening. From approximately 2:30 p.m. – 8 p.m., the traveller with a confirmed infection passed through SeaTac’s S Concourse to the International Arrivals facility and customs, and then to baggage claim at carousel 21. The exited the airport at the D Concourse, through Gate D7.

The virus mainly spreads through the air, when a person with measles sneezes or coughs. Due to the virus’ incubation time, symptoms will usually begin seven to 21 days post-exposure. Those who were exposed in this case would likely develop symptoms between Jan. 17 and Jan. 31, but those who are immunocompromised may take longer to develop symptoms.

However, public health officials said, “measles is contagious from about four days before the rash appears through four days after the rash appears. People can spread measles before they have the characteristic measles rash.”

Symptoms include fever, rash, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. If one person has it, public health officials said, up to nine out of 10 people nearby will become infected, if they are not protected.

Those who believe they may have been exposed to infection should determine whether they have an up-to-date measles vaccination, but immediately call their healthcare provider, if they develop a rash or fever, public health officials said.