Republic Day of India greets hundreds

By Staff
NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Consul General of India Prakash Gupta hosted this year’s Republic Day of India this past weekend at the Bell Harbor Conference Center. The celebration marked India’s 76th annual Republic Day.

The two-day celebration, which lasted from Jan. 26-Jan. 27, was meant to celebrate the friendship between India and the United States. Hundreds of diplomats, elected officials and guests attended to enjoy the reception, cultural exhibits, and various programs.

Included among the guests were Consul General of Japan Iyori Makoto and his wife, Junky, as well as Guests of Honor Washington State Gov. Bob Ferguson and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell was also in attendance.

From left to right, the Consul General of Japan Iyori Makoto and wife Junky, and Consul General of India Prakash Gupta and wife Naha. Photo by Assunta Ng.

