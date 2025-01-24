ad_wong.jpg (468×60)

Northwest Asian Weekly

Local AAPIs make James Beard semifinalists list

By Staff
NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Among this year’s James Beard semifinalists are six local Asian Americans.

Quynh Pham and Yenvy Pham, who own Phở Bắc Súp Shop, Phởcific Standard Time, and The Boat, are semifinalists for Outstanding Restaurateur.

Archipelago, a self-proclaimed “Pacific Northwest cuisine through progressive Filipino American flavors,” with Filipino American chef Aaron Verzosa at the helm is a finalist for Outstanding Hospitality.

Plated in a bowl from Filipina potter Mia Casal, sit spring vegetables cooked in an in-house bagoong of Oregon pink shrimp, cauliflower ginataan, lovage, morels, and a wild nettle laing sauce to comprise Anak ni Bet, a take on pinakbet, at Filipino American restaurant Archipelago, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Seattle. Chef Aaron Verzosa is nominated for a 2023 James Beard Award in the Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific category. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Ltd Edition Sushi stands as one of the finalists for Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program. Its owner and chef, Keiji, was trained in Japan by internationally renowned sushi chef Shiro Kashiba.

Cambodian restaurant Sophon is a finalist for Best New bar.

Rob Roy’s owner Anu Apte is one of the finalists for Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service.

One of this year’s Best Chef, Northwest and Pacific finalists is Aisha Ibrahim, a Filipino chef who is an emerging star in the food scene. She has been Canlis’ head chef since 2021, the first woman in the restaurant’s 70-year history to hold the position.

