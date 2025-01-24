Local AAPIs make James Beard semifinalists list

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Among this year’s James Beard semifinalists are six local Asian Americans.

Quynh Pham and Yenvy Pham, who own Phở Bắc Súp Shop, Phởcific Standard Time, and The Boat, are semifinalists for Outstanding Restaurateur.

Archipelago, a self-proclaimed “Pacific Northwest cuisine through progressive Filipino American flavors,” with Filipino American chef Aaron Verzosa at the helm is a finalist for Outstanding Hospitality.

Ltd Edition Sushi stands as one of the finalists for Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program. Its owner and chef, Keiji, was trained in Japan by internationally renowned sushi chef Shiro Kashiba.

Cambodian restaurant Sophon is a finalist for Best New bar.

Rob Roy’s owner Anu Apte is one of the finalists for Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service.

One of this year’s Best Chef, Northwest and Pacific finalists is Aisha Ibrahim, a Filipino chef who is an emerging star in the food scene. She has been Canlis’ head chef since 2021, the first woman in the restaurant’s 70-year history to hold the position.