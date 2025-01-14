Korean American Rep. Strickland joins colleagues to celebrate Jan. 13 as Korean American Day 

Washington’s Rep. Marilyn Strickland (WA-10), one of the first Korean American women elected to Congress, joined congressional colleagues Rep. Jimmy Gomez (CA-34) and Rep. Young Kim (CA-40) to celebrate Jan. 13 as Korean American Day.

The day marked the 122nd anniversary of the arrival of the first Korean immigrants to the United States on January 13, 1903. Senators Andy Kim (D-NJ) and Dan Sullivan (R-AK) introduced a companion resolution this year in the Senate.

“As one of the first Korean American women elected to Congress in our nation’s history, I will always advocate for the safety, prosperity, recognition and inclusion of our community,” Strickland said in a press release. “Korean American Day symbolizes the perseverance, strength, and resilience of our people, and I am proud to recognize this holiday and our heritage.”