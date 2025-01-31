I guess we’re stuck with each other—for now | Book recommendations

By Samantha Pak

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

These Infinite Threads

By Tahereh Mafi

Storytide, 2023

After sharing a kiss, the lives of Alizeh, long-lost heir to an ancient Jinn kingdom, and Kamran, crown prince of the Ardunian empire, begin to crumble.

Alizeh has been taken by Cyrus, ruler of the neighboring kingdom of Tulan. He plans to marry her—without her input—which would fulfill his deal with the devil. While Alizeh wants nothing to do with Cyrus or his deal, this marriage could give her everything she needs to fulfill her destiny of freeing her people after generations of living under human rule.

Meanwhile, Kamran is left to pick up the pieces of a kingdom whose monarch, his grandfather, has just been killed by Cyrus. Facing betrayal after betrayal, he’s set on traveling to Tulan to avenge his grandfather—and only hope Alizeh will be there safe, and waiting for him.

Inspired by Persian mythology, “These Infinite Threads” is the second book in Mafi’s Woven Kingdom series and picks up right where things left off in the first book. Prophecies have been fulfilled and secret identities have been revealed, and now Alizeh and Kamran have to deal with the aftermath. Just as in the first book, the juxtaposition between the two—someone who’s been forced to conceal who they truly are and someone who grew up very privileged—is interesting, as it shows their differing approaches to becoming rulers. Alizeh tends to think things through more and consider what’s best for the Jinn, while Kamran tends to focus on things that will make him feel better personally before considering his people (I’m still not sure if I’m a fan of Kamran because of this). We’re also introduced to Cyrus, who was seen as the villain in the first book, but will have readers reconsidering this as we get to know him.

Mafi continues doing a great job of building the series’ universe, including a great cast of secondary characters who help the protagonists on their adventures. They add humor and heart to a very complex and complicated story.

The Ministry of Time

By Kaliane Bradley

Simon & Schuster, 2024

In the near future, a civil servant is offered the salary of her dreams to work on an unknown project for the British government. She soon learns that time travel is real and she’s been hired as a “bridge” to act as a liaison for “expats” who have been brought to the present by the Ministry of Time, from throughout history. And it’s her job to help them figure out the effect time travel has on the body and the space-time continuum, as well as help her assigned expat—one Commander Graham Gore from 1847—adjust to the modern world.

According to history, Graham died on Sir John Franklin’s doomed 1845 expedition to the Arctic. So living with an unmarried woman who regularly shows her calves, and learning about things, such as washing machines, Spotify (which he enjoys), and the collapse of the British Empire, is a little disorienting.

“The Ministry of Time” follows our unnamed protagonist as she and Graham adjust to their new reality, alongside the latter’s fellow expats. Together they form a found family, bound together by this little thing called time travel. I really enjoyed the dynamics among the time travelers and seeing their relationships grow as they help each other figure out the modern world.

But over the course of a year, things begin to unravel as the bridge discovers the true purpose of the ministry’s project. And of course, she has fallen in love with Graham. While the story starts off a little slow as Bradley—who like the bridge, is British Cambodian—establishes the everyday things the historical expats go through to fit in, in the modern world, once the bridge realizes something’s not right, things really pick up. Readers will be on the edge of their seats trying to figure out the baddies and whom she can trust.

Heavenly Tyrant

By Xiran Jay Zhao

Tundra Books, 2024

After experiencing a devastating loss and making drastic decisions in the heat of the moment, Wu Zetian is in the seat of power in Huaxia, but she’s also learned that her world is not as it seems. When she learns an enemy is holding one of her loved ones hostage, she’s forced to share power with Qin Zheng, a very dangerous man. Despite their mutual dislike and distrust, they have no choice but to team up and work together to take down their common enemy, as well as stoke a revolution against the corrupt and exploitative systems that have plagued their world for centuries.

Zetian quickly learns that power is not easy to wield once seized, and a revolution is not so easy to control—especially when you have no idea what you’re doing. Will she be able to remain fair and just, or will she rely on fear and give in to violence for vengeance and liberation?

In this sequel to “Iron Widow,” Zhao picks up right where the first book ended. I still love Zetian and her anger. She’s just as angry as ever, but not as reckless as she’s previously been. This time around, she actually has something to lose. She may speak her mind, but she’s become more thoughtful in her actions—which shows growth.

So many books and movies give us stories of the start of a revolution to change the world, but “Heavenly Tyrant” is the story of how you actually go about that, which we don’t actually see too often. While on paper, it may sound mundane to figure out how to run a government, Zhao’s characters make it interesting.

I also really enjoyed the dynamic between Zetian and Qin Zheng. It’s clear how much they hate each other, and that they would happily kill each other (literally, since this is quite a violent universe). Their forced proximity is fun to read as they often have to grit their teeth and cooperate. And that’s a lesson many of us can learn in life.