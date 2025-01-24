Friends of Little Sài Gòn held their Bánh Tét-making workshop to welcome in Lunar New Year

By Staff

Friends of Little Sài Gòn (FLS) held their Bánh Tét-making workshop this past weekend, as part of the organization’s series of annual Lunar New Year events.

The sold-out event, held at Little Saigon Creative, saw at least 100 students, who created bánh tét, sweetened glutinous rice filled with mung beans and pork, and rolled in banana leaves.

FLS said that it was grateful for its continued partnership with restaurateurs and local businesses, including Pho Bac (Yenvy Pham), Ramie (Trinh Nguyen), and Pink and Posey (Quynh Nguyen).

The organization said that the event was possible thanks to its sponsors, including 4Culture, Amazon, the City of Seattle’s Office of Arts & Culture, the Inatai Foundation, and the Mellon Foundation.