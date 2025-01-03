Fire at Viet-Wah caused by firework

On New Year’s Day, a fire broke out at Viet-Wah Asian Food Market in Renton, just after midnight. The cause of the fire was a firework, according to investigators. There was significant and the Renton Regional Fire Authority took 20 minutes to get the fire under control. It’s estimated that there was $100,000 in property damage.

Viet-Wah owners told KING 5 that the fire is “not a great way to start the year,” but they are grateful that no one was hurt and they can still operate.

“We hope people will be considerate of how they celebrate the holidays and keep safety in mind,” said Leeching Tran, vice president of Viet-Wah. “We are lucky the damage was as minimal as it was.”

According to Viet-Wah’s Instagram post, all of the fire damage was to the exterior of the store in the back storage area. “There is some smoke inside the store, which we are working on clearing out.”

Viet-Wah reopened on Jan. 2 with its regular hours and continues normal operations.