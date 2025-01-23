Federal judge in Seattle blocks Trump order ending birthright citizenship

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Seattle-based U.S. District Judge John Coughenour today issued a temporary restraining order on President Donald Trump’s executive order aimed at ending Constitutionally protected birthright citizenship.

In issues Thursday’s restraining order, Coughenour called the executive order “blatantly unconstitutional,” the Associated Press reported.

The restraining order came after Coughenour ruled on a legal challenge brought forward by four states, Washington, Oregon, Arizona and Illinois. These four states are among the 22 that have filed legal challenges against the president’s executive order. The lawsuit is one of six that have been filed since Trump attempted to enact it on Jan. 20, the day of his inauguration. Immigrants rights groups and Washington’s attorney general are among those who have filed suit.