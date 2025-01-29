Famous celebrity snakes that match their zodiac traits (and a few who are more slither than hiss)

By Stacy Nguyen

People born in the Year of the Snake are known to be wise beyond their years, charming, and very resourceful. Snake people are sensitive, mysterious, calm, and exude elegance. Sometimes, their outward personality may mask certain vulnerabilities that snake folks would rather not let come to the surface, and when pressed, snake people can come across as overly introverted, cold, detached, and even overly concerned with their own welfare.

So, which famous person exemplifies their zodiac sign—and who exemplifies snake traits negatively?

Billie Eilish

Born 2001, pop singer

Billie Eilish is one of the most successful and popular musicians out there right now. She’s known for her sweet and breathy style of singing, her oft-ethereal lyrics, and also for making some real danceable bops.

Eilish very much reflects her snake personality traits, as she is a pop star who is markedly different from the predecessors that came before (such as Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera). Eilish feels older than she actually is. She is vocal about women’s rights, climate change awareness, and has criticized the exploitation of young women in her industry. Her personal style is often baggy, oversized clothing, and she comes across as shy and introverted in interviews.

Other 2001 Snakes: Emma Chamberlain (YouTuber), Josie Totah (Palestinian and Lebanese American actress), Dixie D’Amelio (TikToker)

Taylor Swift

Born 1989, the most famous musician in the world

Taylor Swift has a net worth of over a billion dollars and will likely continue her world domination in the upcoming year, so what can really be said about that?

Did you know that she used to be really known as a snake, in a non-zodiac kind of way, because in 2018 or so, Kanye called Taylor to let her know he wrote some sexist lyrics about her and she was caught on camera saying it was cool, but then later turned around and acted like it wasn’t cool. A bunch of Kanye fans left snake emojis all over her Instagram, and Taylor didn’t like that. But at some point, she wanted to show people she’s totally over it and is also funny sometimes, so she wore a snake bodysuit during her Eras tour. So if that’s not snake-like, I don’t even know what is.

Tyga

Born 1989, rapper

Tyga is a rapper who is Vietnamese. He was born Michael Ray Stevenson-Nguyen. His parents are Jamaican and Vietnamese. Ten years ago, he was ahead of the curve because he apparently told Vibe that Drake is fake. We have since all collectively come together, in the year of our Lord 2024 in agreement that yes, Drake is fake—but it’s still nice that Tyga was an early adopter. Does that make him wise beyond his years? Let’s say yes.

Other 1989 Snakes: SZA (singer), PewDiePie (YouTuber), Travis Kelce (athlete), Daniel Radcliffe (actor/Harry Potter), Joe Jonas (probably the worst Jonas brother)

Kanye West

Born 1977, rapper, producer, designer, the greatest of all time according to him

Okay, how did it take until now for me to realize that Kanye and Taylor Swift were both born in the Year of the Snake? Wow. Do you think that’s why they had their tiff? Did snake recognize snake?

Okay, Kanye is notoriously chatty and outspoken, often to his detriment. So while he doesn’t always exemplify snake traits like calmness and mysteriousness, it does seem like he is deeply sensitive and also overly concerned with his own welfare.

Psy

Born 1977, rapper

Psy, aka Park Jae-sang, is a South Korean rapper who is primarily known in the West for “Gangnam Style.” But Psy also has great influence in South Korea and also mentors young artists through his label P Nation, including rapper Jessi. He’s known for being almost the antithesis of what pop music is about in Korea and has been very successful at it, which shows that he’s certainly resourceful. Not sure that he’s especially calm, though. His public persona is definitely very animated and unique!

Other 1977 Snakes: John Cena (actor), Tom Brady (athlete), Chris Martin (Coldplay), Tom Hardy (actor, apparently difficult to work with), John Mayer (musician, tries to be mysterious but aint)

Shah Rukh Khan

Born 1965, actor

Shah Rukh Khan is a super famous Bollywood actor. It actually feels embarrassing to be explaining this because it’s so obvious. Anyway, he’s constantly in the media, he has legions of fans, he’s probably one of the biggest movie stars in the entire world—and probably most of us in the West are not that aware of him. So I would say that he is fairly snake-like for this reason (our collective ignorance). He’s very mysterious to me. I never know what’s going on in those deep soulful eyes of his.

Björk

Born 1965, musician

Björk is a legend. She’s an Icelandic singer with an eccentric and very fun public persona—so many of her fashion moments are in our subconscious—but do we even have a sense of who this woman is as a person? In interviews, she’s described herself as introverted and there are Reddit threads devoted to how unknowable she is. Very snake-y!

Other 1965 Snakes: Robert Downey Jr. (one-time Ally McBeal love interest), Dr. Dre (makes headphones), Brooke Shields (actress), Chris Rock (comedian), Ben Stiller (“Severance” director), Scottie Pippen (athlete)

Amy Hill

Born 1953, actress



Okay, we have got to give it up to Amy Hill, this trailblazer who has been toiling away, being representation for Asian Americans since the early 1990s, first when she played the grandma character on Margaret Cho’s sitcom, “All-American Girl.” Since then, she has graced our screens in a bunch of varied supporting roles, always playing Asian characters. She is Japanese and Finnish American. She is very cool, and if being very cool makes you a snake, then she’s a snake!

Other 1953 Snakes: Tim Allen (actor), Cyndi Lauper (singer), Xi Jinping (leader), Pierce Brosnan (actor), Chaka Khan (singer)

