Duckworth, Murray Lead U.S. Senators in Recognizing the Service of Women in Combat

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) joined Washington Sen. Patty Murray, Vice Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, in leading 20 other senators to introduce a resolution honoring the service of women in combat roles in the U.S. Armed Forces.

The resolution follows on the heels of criticism that President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Defense (DoD), Pete Hegseth, continues to face for his long record of denigrating women service members.

“Contrary to what Pete Hegseth has said repeatedly, women have always made our military stronger and are more qualified to serve in their roles than Pete Hegseth is to serve as Secretary of Defense,” said Duckworth, a U.S. veteran of Thai, Chinese, and American descent. “There is no U.S. military as we know it without the incredible women who have earned their places in their units by going through the same rigorous physical testing and training that men do. I’m proud to co-lead this resolution with Senator Murray to honor our women warriors and make clear that any nominee who doesn’t understand the essential value of female servicemembers is not qualified to lead our military.”

The senators’ resolution “recognizes the contribution, bravery, and sacrifices of women serving in combat roles in the Armed Forces; and encourages the continued celebration of the achievements of women in the Armed Forces to inspire future generations.”