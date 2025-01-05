Classifieds

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001329, Engineering Services for the King County Correctional Facility Camera and Intercom Server Upgrades Project; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on February 3, 2025.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $34,000.00

Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $498,164.00

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Jenny Sebero, jsebero@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-5738

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County's E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

KC001292 OPENS: 01/10/25

ITB – Gas Testing Equipment

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001330, SOUTH PLANT DEWATERING BLDG TRUCK LOADING BAY VENTILATION IMPROVEMENTS, by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 2/4/2025. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 20% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Provide ventilation improvements to the South Treatment Plant Dewatering Building (DWB) Truck Loading Bay (where biosolids are loaded into hauling trucks) to improve the air quality and meet regulatory requirements.

Estimated contract price: $853,000.00

Pre-Bid Conference: The Pre-Bid Conference will be conducted via Microsoft Teams on Monday, 01/13/2025 at 2:00 PM. Firms may attend the conference by using the links provided in the Invitation to Bid, Section 00 10 00, of the procurement documents.

MANDATORY Site Tour: 1200 Monster Road SW, Renton, WA 98057. A site tour will be conducted on Thursday, 01/16/2025 at 10:00 AM and Wednesday, 01/22/2025 at 1:00 PM. The following PPE are required for site tour: Hardhats, safety glasses, safety vests, and safety boots. King County will not loan out PPE. FAILURE TO ATTEND ONE OF THE MANDATORY SITE TOURS WILL RESULT IN A NON-RESPONSIVE BID DETERMINATION. A sign in sheet will provide evidence of attendance. It is your responsibility to verify your attendance with the Contract Specialist.

Bidders MUST make reservations for the physical Site Tour by sending an email to the Contract Specialist, and cc the Alternate Contract Specialist, including the time/date preferred.

Reservations for a particular time will be first-come, first-served based on the message time-stamp of bidders’ requests. If no reservations are requested by close of business on 01/15/2025 for Thursday, 01/16/2025 or close of business 01/21/2025 for Wednesday, 01/22/2025, no physical Site Tour will occur.

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001326, PLUMBING AND MECHANICAL CONSTRUCTION WORK ORDER; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30:59 PM on 01/07/2025. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 10% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Perform work on underground piping and plumbing systems such as water, sewer and storm drainage lines, pump, fire suppression, HVAC, and other building mechanical systems. Facilities include transfer stations, landfill support facilities, commercial warehouse, office buildings and residential property holdings. Subcontracted electrical, site work and/or hazardous material handling will only be performed as an incidental or ancillary aspect of the mechanical work and only as necessary to accomplish the mechanical work.

Not-to-Exceed contract price: $1,000,000

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001340, Project-Specific Work Order for National Transit Database (NTD) Condition Assessment Services for Metro Transit; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on January 22, 2025.

There is a 20% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractor and Supplier (SCS) firms on this contract.

King County intends to award one contract from this RFP.

Total Estimated Price: $3,000,000

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Alice Phoenix, alice.phoenix@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-9311

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County's E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

KC001337 OPENS: 1/09/25

ITB-Vertical Lift Modules Storage System

Pre-Submittal Conference: Thursday, 12/19/2024 at 9:00 AM via the link provided in the solicitation.

KC001147 OPENS: 12/10/24

Pharmacy Benefit Manager for PPO Health Plan

Pre-Submittal Conference: Tuesday, 12/17/2024 at 9:00 AM via the link provided in the solicitation.

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County's E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

KC001342 OPENS: 12/19/2024

Geosynthetic and Erosion (Pool Bid) Control Materials Supplemental

KC001341 OPENS: 12/19/2024

Concrete Mix (pool bid) Supplemental

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

REQUEST FOR INFORMATION

Responses will be received for KC001335 Request For Information – Black Diamond Trunk Capacity Upgrade, by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, until 1:30 pm on January 22, 2025.

The King County Department of Natural Resources and Parks, Wastewater Treatment Division is requesting industry and market information, insight, and knowledge on its upcoming Black Diamond Trunk Capacity Upgrade project. Responses are intended solely to inform the County’s future development of an Request for Proposal (RFP) for a General Contractor/Construction Manager (GC/CM) procurement.

The County is providing Respondents an opportunity to receive an overview of the project, and provide feedback on the following items:

1. Construction Package/Contract Size

2. Joint Venture Considerations

3. Delivery Methods

4. Equity and Social Justice

5. Market Conditions

6. Other Considerations

Project Location: 6 miles of gravity sewer pipe that runs south to north between the cities of Black Diamond and Covington.

Project Background: The purpose of the Project is to add conveyance capacity to accommodate population growth over time in a manner that meets the County’s commitments to provide conveyance services to the City of Blank Diamond (City). The City and WTD have worked closely for more than 10 years to coordinate infrastructure needs for a Master Planned Development (MPD) in the City, the largest ever in the County. WTD is obligated per the agreement for sewage disposal to accept all wastewater produced by the City. Development in the City of Black Diamond is now advancing rapidly. As a result, population growth, and hence sewer flows, are growing faster than anticipated.

Construction Estimate: Approximately $73 Million.

Potential Funding Sources: Funding has been approved and appropriated for this project by the King County Council. The project may apply for the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) funding; however, availability of that potential funding source does not impact the County’s ability to proceed with awarding and executing the Contract for this project.

Prospective respondents can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Melissa Jordan, mejordan@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-4005

REQUEST FOR BIDS

King County Housing Authority (KCHA) will accept bids from Qualified General Contractors for the Culvert Replacement, Bridge & Riparian Construction at Sandpiper East Apartments, Kelsey Creek, Bellevue, WA. Bid documents can be found on the KCHA website under Business – Construction & Maintenance – Open Bids.

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001295, Architectural and Engineering Services for Metro’s State of Good Repair (SGR) Fixed Assets Program; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on January 9, 2025.

This contract is funded by the Federal Transit Administration. There is a 17% minimum requirement for Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises Certified Federal Small Business Enterprise (SBE) firms on this contract.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $1,450,000

Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $14,000,000

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that for any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and no businesses will be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin (including limited English proficiency), creed, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), age, or disability in consideration for an award.

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Alice Phoenix, alice.phoenix@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-9311

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County's E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

KC001319 OPENS: 01/03/2025

RFP-Conceptual Planning and Analysis Services Work Order

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001263, Work Order Multidisciplinary Engineering Services for Road Services Division; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on January 8, 2025.

There is a 15% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractor and Supplier (SCS) firms on this contract.

King County intends to award two contracts from this RFP.

Total Estimated Price: $750,000

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Corinne Easter, corinne.easter@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-8556

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001297, Professional Services for Metro Transit Project Control; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on January 6, 2025.

This contract is funded by the Federal Transit Administration. There is a 10% minimum requirement for Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises Certified Federal Small Business Enterprise (SBE) firms on this contract.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $550,000

Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $1,150,000

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that for any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and no businesses will be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin (including limited English proficiency), creed, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), age, or disability in consideration for an award.

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Alice Phoenix, alice.phoenix@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-9311

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County's E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

KC001324 OPENS: 12/12/2024

ITB – Acceptance of Non-Hazardous Fill

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001321, HEALTH THROUGH HOUSING KIRKLAND PERMANENT SUPPORTIVE HOUSING RENOVATION; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30PM on 12/19/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 18% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Master Community Workforce Agreement (MCWA): A MCWA applies to this contract.

Priority Hire Apprentice Utilization Requirement: 27% of the total Apprentice Labor Hours worked during the contract.

Priority Hire Journey Level Requirement: 18% of the total Journey Labor Hours worked during the contract.

The project consists of renovation through the existing building to create a Permanent Supporting Housing site, to be constructed in phases to allow initial partial occupancy under a Temporary Certificate of Occupancy. Building includes a basement and 4 stories above grade. Work on the contract includes but is not limited to reconfiguration of support and laundry areas, conversion of sleeping units into dwelling units with kitchenettes, new accessible units and exterior shelter, paint striping, and revisions to fire protection systems, HVAC, plumbing, electrical and all other work as detailed in Contract documents.

Estimated contract price: $12,801,337

Pre-Bid and Mandatory Site Tour(s): Please see Section 00 10 00

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County's E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

KC001323 OPENS: 12/10/2024

Services for Overhead Catenary System & Traction Power Substation

Pre-Submittal Conference: Tuesday, 11/19/2024 at 2:00 PM PST via the link provided in the solicitation.

KC001309 OPENS: 12/10/24

RFP-Web Accessibility Expert

KC001320 OPENS: 12/17/24

ITB Pre-cast Concrete Trench Boxes

KC001315 OPENS: 12/11/2024

RFP-State Government Relations Advocacy-Civil and Criminal Legal System Focus

KC001305 OPENS: 1/24/2025

Centralized 911 and Radio Voice/ Data Logging Recorder

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001312, DOCKTON MOORAGE RENOVATION PHASE 2; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 12/05/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 12% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

This project provides for the improvement of the moorage facilities and boat launch ramp floats located in Dockton Park. The improvements consist of maintenance and repair, including removing 40 timber piles, installing 40 steel piles, replacing the existing breakwater pier, installing finger piers, replacing the existing boat launch floats, and other work as required by the Contract Documents.

Estimated contract price: $4,976,000

Pre-Bid(s): Please see Section Invitation to Bid for details.

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County's E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

KC001314 OPENS: 12/03/2024

ARE and LEER Truck Canopies

KC001177 OPENS: 11/25/24

Interpreter Scheduling and Management Solution

KC001262 OPENS: 11/26/24

Training Assistance for Clients with Criminal Convictions

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

King County Metro Transit is holding an Open House event to preview consulting and construction opportunities on its upcoming Fixed Assets State of Good Repair (SGR) program. This multi-year program focuses on the replacement and renewal of Metro system assets to maintain level of service and safety to its ridership and community and includes planned improvements at transit maintenance bases and route facilities including the trolley system.

The program includes two major packages. The first package includes more than a dozen anticipated projects including upgrades to site infrastructure, systems, and facilities, and equipment refurbishment and replacement at maintenance bases and other locations supported by the following contracts.

· Architectural/Engineering contract.

· General Contractor/Construction Manager (GC/CM) contract.

· Bus and vehicle lift supply contract.

All three of these contracts are expected to begin procurement soon.

The second package will focus on electrical and infrastructure refurbishments of power supply facilities primarily for the trolley system and is expected to be delivered by means of a Progressive Design Build contract to be procured in 2026.

The open house will provide interested parties with an opportunity to receive an overview of these opportunities. King County is also interested in providing expanded opportunities for teaming among small and large firms and will provide time and space for networking among firms to explore teaming opportunities.

The open house will be held November 21st from 10:00am to 12:00pm at Tabor 100, 7100 Fort Dent Way #100, Tukwila, WA 98188. Virtual attendance for the event is available.

For more information, visit: https://kingcountymetro.blog/2024/09/24/september-2024-update-metros-fixed-assets-state-of-good-repair-program

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

ADVANCE NOTICE OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

King County Wastewater Treatment Division (WTD) plans to issue an Advertisement for Request for Proposals (RFP) in approximately January/February 2025 for the General Contractor/Construction Manager (GC/CM) Services for South Treatment Plant (STP) Pump Building Seismic Upgrades, Raw Sewage Pump Replacement, and Division Channel Recoating project. Project scope includes: STP Division Channel Recoating to recoat entire division channel just east of South Plant Influent Pump Station (IPS); Raw Sewage Pump #3 Replacement to replace the existing pump, variable frequency drive, motor control center, and associated piping; and IPS Seismic Upgrades to improve the seismic resiliency of the IPS by replacing the high roof and north wall, applying fiber reinforced polymer on several columns and walls, and architectural upgrades. Estimated project cost is approximately $22.8M.

The project intends to be delivered via General Contractor/Construction Manager (GC/CM), pending CPARB-PRC approval. For additional project details, join us for our Upcoming Virtual Open House on December 12, 2024, and visit WTD’s Upcoming Contract Opportunities page.

Once the Advertisement for Request for Proposals is advertised, prospective proposers can find the complete solicitation details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations. No further project details are available at this time.

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County's E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

KC001252 OPENS: 11/27/2024

RFP-Travel Management Services

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001274, Work Order Multidisciplinary Architectural & Engineering Services for Facilities Management Division; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on January 6, 2025.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

Total Estimated Price: $2,000,000

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Corinne Easter, corinne.easter@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-8556

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001273, 2023 BRIDGE RAILING UPGRADES; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30:59 PM on 11/19/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 15% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

Improvement of various bridges in King County by removing existing bridge railings and installing new bridge rail, guardrail, guardrail anchors, end terminal section, transition section, bridge deck reinforcement, beam guardrail reflectors, grinding stumps, installing mailbox supports and other work.

Estimated contract price: $887,080 (Base Bid), $114,352 (Alternate #1).

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

BID DUE DATE: 11/26/24

BID DUE TIME: 1:00 PM

REQUEST FOR BIDS

KCHA will accept bids from Qualified General Contractors for the Cedar Grove 2, Bldg. C, Roof project located in Sedro Woolley, WA 98284. Bid documents and drawings can be downloaded from our website:

www.kcha.org/business/construction/open

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001269, WLFL5 Issaquah Creek Capital Investment Strategy; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on December 4, 2024.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

Total Estimated Price: $665,064.00 Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Debbie Hall, debhall@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-7873

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001300, Work Order A&E Services for Major Improvement, Repair, and Maintenance of Solid Waste Closed Landfills; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on December 11, 2024.

There is a 20% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractor and Supplier (SCS) firms on this contract.

Total Estimated Price: $2,500,000

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Corinne Easter, corinne.easter@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-8556