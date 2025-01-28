City Council passes over AAPI candidates for open D2 seat

By Jason Cruz

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Despite Seattle’s high concentration of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) residents, the Seattle City Council (SCC) on Monday passed over the two AAPI finalists in the running for appointment to the at-large District 2 seat, which encompasses the Chinatown-International District (CID).

Instead, the SCC appointed Mark Solomon, a crime prevention coordinator with the Seattle Police Department, who previously lost the District 2 seat race to Tammy Morales in 2019, and whom the SCC passed over for at-large appointment by the SCC in favor of Tanya Woo just last year.

Solomon’s appointment means that there is no AAPI representation on a council in a city whose AAPI population is estimated at 17.2%, the second-highest behind white-identifying populations.

AAPI finalists Hong Chhuor and Edward Lin were among the initial six finalists out of a 20-person applicant pool. Lin received one vote, and Chhuor received no votes.

Prior to the vote, the council had a chance to comment on the candidates.

Councilmember Rob Saka mentioned previously working with Eddie Lin, while both worked at the same law firm in Seattle.

“He’s an intellectual horsepower,” said Saka, who is younger than Lin. “I always looked up to Eddie for his terrific work that he’s done in the legal community.”

Saka did not vote for Lin.

District 6 Councilmember Dan Strauss praised Chhuor for stepping up and running for the open spot.

“You hold so many different roles and layers of people within you,” said Strauss. “Your working on affordable housing and then to transition to [speaking about] charting a better pathway forward for our children is so crucial.”

“I was already ready to vote for you without even meeting you,” Strauss continued.

Strauss did not vote for Chhuor when it came time to vote for a finalist.

Councilmember Alexis Mercedes Rinck, an at-large member representing the City of Seattle, also praised Lin.

In engaging with the District 2 community, she said, she heard from community members that they are looking for someone to represent the district, as well as someone who can address public safety challenges, the housing crisis, and displacement.

“I’ve continued to hear the importance of representation, particularly for the CID and the importance of AANHPI representation,” said Rinck.

Rinck cast the sole vote for Lin.

Solomon will hold the District 2 seat for the next 10 months. In November, voters will have a chance to choose their own candidate.

The council discussed the issue of picking someone who would serve as a “caretaker” for the District until November over someone who would serve with the knowledge that they would be “running to be elected.”

“Ultimately, it’s up to the voters to decide,” said Rinck. “The work of campaigning and listening to the needs of the community is embedded in the process. I’d hate to discount a qualified person that has the expertise and is up to the task of serving.”

During the process of running for the open seat, Solomon said that he would be a “caretaker” for District 2 and would not be running in November.

Jason can be reached at newstips@nwasianweekly.com.