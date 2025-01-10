Chinese American history bill to receive hearing on Jan. 14

The Senate Early Learning and K-12 Education Committee announced it will hold a hearing Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 8 a.m. on a bill from Sen. Jim McCune that would require public schools to commemorate the contributions of Chinese Americans and Americans of Chinese descent.

McCune responded by thanking the committee in advance for its quick consideration of Senate Bill 5134, noting Tuesday is the first education committee meeting of the 2025 legislative session.

He also encouraged community members to testify in support, either in person or remotely – and at a minimum, sign in online in favor of the bill, as such visible public backing is critical to seeing the measure move forward.

“Accurately teaching the full history of Chinese Americans in Washington is critical to inspiring the civic awareness that I see as part of the state’s duty to ensure our children are properly educated,” said McCune, R-Graham, who serves on the Senate’s education committee. “I hope everyone who is able to do so will speak at the committee hearing and let lawmakers know how important it is for this bill to advance.”

Asian-Americans make up more than 10 percent of the state’s population, which also gives Washington the seventh largest Asian American population in the nation.

McCune noted that Chinese Americans alone make up approximately 2% of Washington’s population.

“Chinese immigrants were the first Asians to settle in Washington. They were critical to our state’s mining, logging, and railroad construction. They faced racism, violence, anti-Chinese legislation and were even the targets of riots,” McCune explained. “Despite this contentious history, they have continued to thrive as individuals, families and a community, and have become a significant thread in the fabric of our state.”

Under McCune’s bipartisan legislation, public schools would be required to commemorate the lives, history, achievements, and contributions of Chinese Americans and Americans of Chinese descent during the month of January – which is Americans of Chinese Descent History Month, under a 2023 state law.

If passed, McCune’s bill would give school districts until Sept. 1 to adopt a civics curriculum that incorporates instruction about the “Chinese Exclusion Act” and other relevant historical events, such as the “Tacoma Method.”

Districts would be able to meet this requirement using a curriculum created by the Washington State Historical Society in collaboration with members of state’s Chinese American community.

The measure is co-sponsored by Tacoma Democrat Sen. Yasmin Trudeau. She represents Washington’s 27th Legislative District, which includes Tacoma, Ruston, Browns Point, Dash Point, and Fife.

“This bill builds on years of work by members of the Chinese community and Senate Republicans to make sure future generations are aware of the Chinese community’s place in Washington history. The full story of its struggles and achievements needs to be taught in an honest and forthright manner,” McCune added. “I am happy to have bipartisan support for this bill, which will truly benefit all Washington children.”

The law created by Senate Bill 5000 designates each January as Chinese American/Americans of Chinese Descent History Month. It encourages public schools to designate time for appropriate educational activities in commemoration of the state’s complicated history with the Chinese community.

McCune’s measure, if enacted, would take the law one step further by guaranteeing Washington students receive these important lessons.

To testify on SB 5134 in person or remotely, or sign in as for or against the bill – visit: https://app.leg.wa.gov/csi/Senate?selectedCommittee=12228&selectedMeeting=32381.