Apply: Get funding for community projects through the Neighborhood Matching Fund

The Seattle Department of Neighborhoods is currently accepting applications for the Neighborhood Matching Fund (NMF). NMF is a granting program that consists of two funds—the Community Partnership Fund (CPF) and the Small Sparks Fund (SSF)—which support grassroots projects that build stronger communities.

CPF provides funding up to $50,000. Applications are currently open and must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on March 10, 2025. This fund provides opportunities to create large and lasting impacts in your community by supporting community organizing, public art projects, park improvements, cultural events, design and construction of community facilities, and more.

The SSF provides funding up to $5,000 per project, and applications are accepted on a rolling basis through Oct. 31. This fund is designed to support small community activities such as neighborhood clean-ups, block parties, community art projects, workshops, and more.

NMF is hosting three virtual workshops for those interested in applying to the fund. Each workshop will provide an overview of the NMF, the qualities of a strong application, and the review process. Neighborhood and community groups interested in the fund are invited to attend.

CPF relies on community participation in the selection process. NMF is seeking community reviewers who possess knowledge and interest in community building, neighborhood enhancement, and equity to serve on our Community Review team. The 2025 CPF Reviewer Application and background can be found here.

Workshop dates and times are as follows:

January 14th, 2025, 10-11:30am

January 25th, 2025, 10–11:30am

February 12th, 2025, 6-7:30pm

Get more information and begin your application at seattle.gov/neighborhoods/community-grants/neighborhood-matching-fund.

If you have questions, please contact program staff at 206-233-0093 or NMFund@seattle.gov.

More than 5,000 projects have occurred across the city since this program began in 1988. To learn more about the Neighborhood Matching Fund and its support of community-initiated projects, visit seattle.gov/neighborhoods/community-grants/neighborhood-matching-fund.