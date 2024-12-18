UW researcher Kong receives Innovator Award for hydrocephalus research

Dr. Jennifer Kong, an assistant professor of biochemistry at the University of Washington, has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Hydrocephalus Association Innovator Award. The award recognizes groundbreaking scientists advancing research and treatment for hydrocephalus, a condition affecting over one million Americans.

Kong’s research explores how gene signaling errors contribute to the development of the condition. Using a 3D brain model, she focuses on the Notch signaling pathway, which plays a key role in brain cell development. Her study aims to identify vulnerable brain cells and potential genes that may cause hydrocephalus.

Dr. Monica Chau, the Hydrocephalus Association’s National Director of Research Programs, said Kong’s use of cutting-edge 3D brain models “has the potential to unlock vital knowledge about the origins of hydrocephalus and open up new avenues for treatment.”