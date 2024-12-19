Travel to China is now easier: Major update to visa policy

If you’re planning to visit China in the near future, you’re in luck—big changes were announced this week to the country’s visa-free transit policy.

As of Tuesday, China has updated the rules, allowing travelers to stay for up to 10 days (240 hours), a significant increase from the previous 72 or 144-hour limits. The new policy also expands the number of accessible ports and regions, making it easier to explore the country.

This update is part of China’s broader effort to simplify inbound travel and foster greater cultural exchange.

Previously, Americans needed a visa to enter China. While you could apply for a multiple-entry visa valid for up to 10 years, there was no guarantee of approval, and even if granted, you might not receive the full 10-year validity.