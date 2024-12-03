Taiwan’s president arrives in Hawaii for a 2-day stop in the US as part of South Pacific visit

By TAIJING WU, HUIZHONG WU and AUDREY McAVOY

HONOLULU (AP) — Taiwan’s president Lai Ching-te arrived Saturday in Hawaii to begin a two-day transit in the U.S. as part of a trip to the South Pacific, his first since assuming office.

The stopover in Hawaii and one planned for the territory of Guam have drawn fierce criticism from Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own territory and objects to official exchanges between the self-ruled democracy and the U.S., the island’s biggest backer and military provider.

There were no high-ranking U.S. or Hawaii state officials to greet Lai at the Honolulu hotel where supporters cheered in Mandarin, some waving Taiwanese flags. He visited Hawaii’s leading museum of natural history and Native Hawaiian culture, Bishop Museum. Later, he was expected to attend a banquet with supporters.

On Sunday, Lai held a 20-minute phone talk with former U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, according to Taiwan’s official Central News Agency. The two discussed China’s “military threats” toward Taiwan among other things, according to presidential spokesperson Karen Kuo.

In 2022, China held military drills around Taiwan in response to a visit to the island by Pelosi, then in office.

Lai is on a weeklong trip to visit the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu and Palau—three diplomatic allies of the self-governed island in the Pacific. Though Taiwan retains strong contacts with dozens of other nations, it has only 12 formal diplomatic allies.

Bishop Museum CEO Dee Jay Mailer presented Lai with a red lei hulu, or feather garland, made by master featherwork artist Kawika Lum-Nelmida. Lai gave Mailer a headdress, made by Paiwan Indigenous people of Taiwan, and neck and shoulder decorative pieces made by Atayal Indigenous people, also of Taiwan.

Lai’s visit shows that Taiwan and the United States have a very strong relationship, said Arthur Chen, the president of the Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce of North America. He flew to Hawaii from his home near Dallas to welcome the president to the U.S.

Chen said he understood the U.S. has its own foreign policy but he said Lai should be treated as a head of state during his stay.

Taiwan and the U.S. share common values like a belief in democracy and human rights, Chen said. “So we should help each other,” he said.

Lai didn’t make any public remarks at his initial engagements in Hawaii, but spoke before his departure from Taiwan.

“I want to use the values of democracy, peace, and prosperity to continue to expand our cooperation with our allies, to deepen our partnership and let the world see Taiwan not just as a model of democracy, but a vital power in promoting the world’s peace and stability, and prosperous development,” he said at Taoyuan International Airport.

It is unclear whether Lai will meet with any members of the incoming U.S. administration during his transit.

President-elect Donald Trump said in an interview with Bloomberg in July that Taiwan should pay for its defense. The island has purchased billions of dollars of defense weaponry from the U.S.