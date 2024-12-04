Strickland elected CBC Secretary

Rep. Marilyn Strickland was elected as Secretary of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) for the 119th Congress on Wednesday.

The CBC, often referred to as the “conscience of the Congress,” is set to include a record 62 members in the upcoming term. As Secretary, Strickland will play a key role in advancing the caucus’s mission to address systemic inequities in housing, education, healthcare, and justice for marginalized communities.

Strickland—who was among the first Korean American women elected to Congress—served as the CBC Whip in the 118th Congress and remains the only representative from Washington state and the Pacific Northwest on the caucus’s executive board.