You are here: Home / News / World News / South Korean president declares emergency martial law, accusing opposition of anti-state activities

South Korean president declares emergency martial law, accusing opposition of anti-state activities

Associated Press

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared an “emergency martial law,” Tuesday accusing the country’s opposition of controlling the parliament, sympathizing with North Korea and paralyzing the government with anti-state activities.

Yoon made the announcement during a televised briefing. He declared the step as critical for defending the country’s constitutional order. It wasn’t immediately clear how the steps would affect the country’s governance and democracy.

Yoon since taking office in 2022 had struggled to push his agendas against an opposition-controlled parliament

