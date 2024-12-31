Seattle’s Asian American community looks back at 2024, looks ahead to 2025

By James Tabafunda

As the final days of 2024 wind down, Seattle’s Asian American community gathered to reflect on a year filled with significant milestones, obstacles, and transitions.

At Assunta Ng’s year-end celebration on Dec. 10, the community also gathered to share hopes for 2025. Ng, former publisher of Northwest Asian Weekly and Seattle Chinese Post, hosted the event at the publications’ former Chinatown-International District (CID) headquarters.

After thanking her guests for attending, she said, “I really enjoy seeing every single one of you. I miss many, many of you.”

Attendees, including community leaders and supporters, shared their highs and lows of 2024 and hopes for 2025, one at a time. The format encouraged community building and networking.

A shift in local media

The local media landscape saw a notable shift in May 2024 with Ng selling Northwest Asian Weekly to a group of four partners led by its new publisher and CEO, Grace Roh, and donating Seattle Chinese Post to Asia Pacific Cultural Center (APCC).

“I wanted to have this occasion to introduce Grace, as well as Patsy. Thank you very much for taking over a very monumental job,” she said.

Ng characterized 2024 as “a year of magical victories,” emphasizing the community’s resilience in the face of both advances and setbacks.

Political milestones and challenges

One major political advance was Tanya Woo’s appointment to Position 8 on the Seattle City Council. Woo, a prominent leader in the CID, expressed gratitude for the support she received during her 10-month term in 2024.

“I’m so proud and appreciative of everybody in the community,” she said, emphasizing the ongoing work left to be done.

She emphasized the importance of building on past efforts, saying, “This should be the legacy party because it shows how all the hard work from our past years is coming to fruition.” She pledged to leverage her understanding of city operations to benefit the CID and the broader community.

Addressing recent problems, Woo echoed Ng’s message about the community’s resilience.

“We’ll always continue to fight … we’re all going to be moving forward together,” she said, emphasizing the importance of unity in moving forward.

Business transitions and professional achievements

The year 2024 saw big transitions in local businesses. China Harbor, an iconic restaurant known for its Chinese cuisine and panoramic views of Lake Union, is rebranding as Seattle Harbor under the management of new owner Vincent Zhao. Hsiao-Lin and Lo-Yu Sun, co-founders of China Harbor and recipients of the Fred Yee Citizens Award, originally sold the business in 2018.

Hsiao-Lin Sun shared her optimism for 2025, wishing for happiness and safety for all. Lo-Yu Sun, her husband, remains hopeful despite current challenges faced by local businesses, extending warm wishes for prosperity and health to all families in the upcoming year.

In the professional world, Sandy Sun, daughter of Hsiao-Lin and Lo-Yu Sun, received the 2024 REALTOR® Excellence Achievement Award from Seattle King County REALTORS®. As a broker at Compass and president of Sun’s Inc., she has become a role model for aspiring Asian American professionals.

Reflecting on 2024, Sun expressed gratitude. “I’m thankful for 2024 for health and wellness and the health of my parents,” she said. She then shared her plans for 2025, aiming to do more for the community. “I look forward to a prosperous year and hopefully to do more community service within our Asian American community,” Sun said.

She spoke about her desire to strengthen unity, adding, “I really want to see more of the bonding … to bridge the gap and have more of us out there so people can see that we are actually a very united community.”

Halley Cody emerged as a rising star in the legal field, sworn in as a criminal deputy prosecutor for King County three months ago. A 2024 cum laude graduate of Seattle University Law School, she brings a unique perspective as a Korean adoptee to her role.

During her swearing-in ceremony, she acknowledged both her adopted family and birth mother, saying, “This is the life she wanted me to have.”

A 2024 cum laude graduate of Seattle University Law School, she passed the Washington State bar exam and was sworn in by Washington Supreme Court Chief Justice Steven Gonzalez. Her appointment adds to the increasing representation of Korean prosecutors in King County.

Cody’s 2023 law review article, “America’s Hidden Citizens: The Untold Stories of the Unconscionable Deportation of Its International Adoptees,” earned national recognition. Looking ahead to 2025, she expressed a desire for improved work-life balance, reflecting a common wish among many professionals.

Cultural preservation and community development

Patsy Surh O’Connell, founder and president of the APCC, reflected on a year of major achievements. She said to Ng, “Thank you for giving us the opportunity to share the Seattle (Chinese) Post with your constituents, so thank you for that.”

“We have a lot to thank for in 2024,” Surh O’Connell said. “We represent 47 countries of Asia Pacific.”

Looking to 2025, she anticipates the realization of a long-term dream: “After 30 years of waiting, we will finally have our own building, the Asia Pacific Cultural Center.” Additionally, a senior housing project bearing Surh O’Connell’s name is set to open on 38th Street in Tacoma.

“I look forward to celebrating with all of you who are willing to come down to Tacoma to celebrate the new Asia Pacific Cultural Center as well as the senior house,” she said.

Challenges and resilience

Despite the many wins, 2024 was not without its losses. Wayne Lau, a long-time community advocate, expressed disappointment over Tanya Woo’s recent unsuccessful city council bid. He emphasized the need for strong leadership in the district and called for a collective effort. “We all need to work together to really bring this district up,” he said.

Community engagement

Winston Lee, a prominent Redmond entrepreneur and community leader, said Ng introduced him to the Rotary Club. “She’s my mentor,” he said.

A co-founder of United Hub, a nonprofit organization based in Redmond, Lee announced a significant achievement in 2024 with the securing of $2.4 million in funding for public electric vehicle charging stations. Lee, who serves on the Redmond Rotary Club board, said United Hub targets historically marginalized groups within the Asian community.

Personal reflections and getting back to normal

The year 2024 also brought personal milestones and a sense of global progress. Jerry Lee, who celebrated his 75th birthday in July, viewed the event as an important reminder of the strong effect of friendship. “I realized how many good, good friends I have. It’s very heartwarming,” he said.

His wife, Charlene Lee, expressed relief at the world’s emergence from the chaos caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. She said, “I’m so glad to not be overshadowed by COVID and have the whole world (back).”

Mary Goldie, director of the Rotary Club of Seattle, appreciated the return to community engagement and personal bonds. “I think 2024 was getting back to being social with people and you know coming out into the community and doing things like this tonight,” she said.

Continuing legacies

Among the highlights of 2024 was the release of retired Washington State Supreme Court Justice Faith Ireland’s memoir, “Getting to Justice: From Unwed Mother to the State Supreme Court,” in January. Her ongoing involvement with the Wing Luke Museum and her recognition as “Chinese Man of the Year,” despite being neither male nor Chinese, reinforces the community’s spirit of inclusion.

“Wing Luke was an early mentor of mine, and I have been involved in the Chinese community since I was a teenager. It’s a real thrill to be here tonight,” Ireland said.

Conclusion

As Seattle’s Asian American community moves on from 2024, it does so with a mix of its determination to address persistent challenges and pride in its accomplishments. The diverse voices from different backgrounds and generations at Ng’s year-end celebration show a community that is forward-looking.

From political engagement and professional achievements to cultural preservation and community development, the community has shown its ability to adapt and thrive in changing times.

As the community looks to 2025, the focus remains on addressing critical issues while building on the advances made in 2024. The year-end celebration served as a testament to the community’s strength and its commitment to collective gains in the face of ongoing obstacles.

