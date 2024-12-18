Seattle seeks applicants for District 2 council vacancy

Applications to fill the vacant Seattle City Council seat for District 2, which includes neighborhoods such as the Chinatown-International District, Beacon Hill, and other parts of South Seattle, will open on Jan. 2, 2025, and close on Jan. 9, 2025. This vacancy follows the resignation of Councilmember Tammy Morales, effective Jan. 6, 2025.



The newly appointed councilmember will serve until the 2025 General Election results are certified.

Applicants must submit a resume, cover letter, and financial interest statement by the Jan. 9 deadline. The City Charter requires candidates to be U.S. citizens, active Seattle voters for at least 120 days, and qualified electors in Washington.

The City Council will vote on the new councilmember during a special meeting on Jan. 27, 2025. A candidate will be appointed with a simple majority of at least five votes. If the vacancy is not filled by the end of the 20-day period, the Council will continue meeting daily, excluding weekends and holidays, until the position is filled.