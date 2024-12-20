Seattle police make multiple arrests in CID operation

Seattle police arrested 14 people in a coordinated effort on Wednesday, Dec. 18 as part of a larger initiative to address crime and improve safety in the Chinatown-International District (CID). The operation, which ran from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., involved multiple police teams and city agencies focusing on various issues in the area, including drug-related crimes and public safety concerns.

The operation began with a narcotics crackdown led by the Community Response Group targeting drug activity around 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street. During this part of the operation, officers seized 14.6 grams of methamphetamine and 73.3 grams of fentanyl. A butterfly knife was also found. Three people were arrested and booked into the King County Jail on suspicion of drug charges.

Following the narcotics operation, the Downtown Activation Team (DAT) launched its own mission with support from officers with the West Precinct, SPD bike patrol, and the Traffic Unit. Those efforts led to 11 additional arrests, bringing the total number of arrests to 14. The suspects face various charges and were booked into King County Jail and SCORE Jail.