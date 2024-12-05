Pork Filled Productions reveals 2025 season

Pork Filled Productions (PFP), the oldest Asian American theatre group in the Pacific Northwest, has announced its lineup for the 2025 season, featuring a mix of premieres, new works, and continued collaborations.

“Coming off our Gregory Award for our co-production of Vietgone with SIS Productions, we wanted to continue with strong, bold strokes,” said Executive Director Roger Tang. “We’re maintaining our partnerships and extending them in new and exciting ways.”

The season kicks off March 8-9 with Instant Noodles! A 24 Hour Play Festival at Theatre Off Jackson in Seattle Chinatown-International District. In partnership with SIS Productions, the event draws talent from all five Seattle Asian American theatres to create seven brand-new plays in just 24 hours.

May brings the return of Joy Market, a co-production with Jet City Improv at West of Lenin, running May 1-25. The show, featuring an all-AAPI cast, dives into the lives of vendors using a mix of sketch and improv comedy.

In June, PFP’s Unleashed series returns with four new plays from across the U.S. in genres like horror, sci-fi, fantasy, and steampunk. Running June 18-21 at Theatre Off Jackson, Unleashed continues to foster new, innovative stories, with eight previous scripts going on to full productions.

The season culminates in September with Exotic Deadly: Or the MSG Play, a Pacific Northwest premiere by Seattle playwright Keiko Green. A co-production with SIS Productions, the play follows Ami, a Japanese American high school girl, as she unravels a time-traveling mystery involving her family’s role in manufacturing MSG.

Additionally, PFP will present staged readings throughout the year, continuing its mission to bring Asian American theatre to the Puget Sound area.

For more information, visit porkfilled.com.