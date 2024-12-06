NBR honors Jon Chu as best director for “Wicked”

NEW YORK — Jon M. Chu was named Best Director by the National Board of Review (NBR) for his work on the hit musical Wicked, which has already proven to be a major box-office success. Chu’s direction earned high praise for its ability to bring the beloved Broadway show to life on the big screen, setting the stage for a potential awards campaign leading up to the Oscars.

“Wicked represents the pure magic that movies can bring to audiences,” said Annie Schulhof, NBR president. “Every detail is beautifully crafted and designed, and Jon M. Chu’s vision is at the heart of that transformation, bringing the musical’s magic to the screen in an extraordinary way.”

Wicked, which features standout performances by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, was also recognized by the NBR with an award for Creative Collaboration between the two stars. Chu’s direction continues to generate early momentum for the film ahead of the upcoming Golden Globe nominations.