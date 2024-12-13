Natasha Bhagwat – Mrs. India Washington 2024-2025

From program manager to Mrs. India Washington: A journey of passion, perseverance, and purpose

Life is not just about achieving a career, raising a family, or meeting society’s expectations. It’s about embracing your dreams, overcoming challenges, and making a difference. As I look back on my journey to being crowned Mrs. India Washington 2024-2025 and now preparing to represent Washington at the Mrs. India USA national competition on Dec. 16 in New York, I realize that every twist and turn has shaped me into the woman I am today—strong, passionate, and ready to empower others.

Embracing multiple roles

My life story is not defined by a single role. I wear many hats: a program manager at Amazon, a national-level badminton player, a certified coach guiding over 50 students in Washington, and an advocate for social causes. But above all, I am a woman who believes in creating a positive impact in the world and helping others unlock their full potential.

Growing up, I developed a passion for sports. Badminton has always been my first love, and though I had to leave behind a promising career in it when I moved to the United States, I found new ways to stay connected to the game. As a coach, I continue to mentor and inspire a new generation of players, helping them develop not only their skills but also a mindset of resilience and perseverance.

Off the court, my passion for community involvement runs deep. I’ve always believed in using my platform to support causes I care about, particularly women’s empowerment. Since moving to Washington, I’ve participated in numerous community events and social organizations dedicated to empowering women. Whether through fundraising activities, public speaking, or organizing events, my goal has been to make a meaningful difference in the lives of others.

The immigrant journey: struggles, strength, and resilience

Like many immigrants, my journey to the United States was not an easy one. The transition from a familiar home country to a new, sometimes overwhelming, environment presented countless challenges. I was a working woman juggling a demanding career and household responsibilities, all while trying to build a life and create a name for myself in this new country.

It’s easy to lose sight of personal dreams when you are focused on the everyday demands of life. Many times, the responsibilities of work and home take priority, leaving no room for the passions that once fueled you. But I’ve learned the hard way that this is where time management, discipline, and self-belief come into play. You have to carve out time for what truly matters and pursue your dreams relentlessly, no matter how difficult or impossible they may seem.

Discovering the Pageant world

I had always been intrigued by the world of beauty pageants, but as a woman in tech, with a background in sports, I felt like a fish out of water. Fashion, beauty, self-grooming—these were areas I had never really explored. However, something inside me told me that stepping out of my comfort zone could unlock new experiences and allow me to challenge myself in ways I had never imagined.

When I first heard about the Mrs. India Washington pageant organized by Am powering, I was immediately captivated. The competition required months of rigorous preparation, including rounds of talent displays, photoshoots, interviews, and fundraising for a noble cause—raising funds to support physically disabled people in India. But what really drew me to the pageant was its core philosophy: promoting sisterhood, perseverance, and self-empowerment.

Every part of the competition pushed me to grow—both as a person and as a representative of women’s strength. From improving my grooming habits to learning how to walk the runway with confidence, the journey was as much about personal growth as it was about the title.

The final competition, held by Am powering at the prestigious Hyatt on Nov. 10, 2024, was an unforgettable night. I was overwhelmed with joy and gratitude when I was crowned Mrs. India Washington 2024-2025 in front of dignitaries, consulates, and mayors. This victory, however, is not the end of the road but the beginning of an even greater mission: to inspire and uplift other women who think their dreams are out of reach.

A new responsibility: empowering others

Being crowned as Mrs. India Washington comes with immense responsibility. It’s not just about wearing the crown or being in the spotlight; it’s about using the platform to raise awareness, support social causes, and motivate other women to chase their dreams. I am committed to advocating for women’s empowerment, gender equality, and the importance of perseverance.

I now stand as an ambassador for women who believe that it’s too late to pursue their passions or achieve their goals. I want to tell them that age is just a number, and it’s never too late to learn something new or step into a role that excites you. I believe in the power of self-belief and hard work. And as I prepare to represent Washington at the national Mrs. India Universe pageant in December, I carry with me the belief that anything is possible with dedication, love, and support.

One life, many dreams

My philosophy in life has always been simple: “One life.” One life to enjoy, one life to dream big, and one life to create memories that will last forever. Whether you are a working woman, a mother, an athlete, or an advocate, you deserve to live a life filled with purpose and passion.

At the end of the day, it’s not about the titles you win, but the legacy you leave behind. It’s about the impact you have on others and the stories you create along the way.

To all the women out there who think they have to choose between their dreams and responsibilities, I urge you to embrace both. Go the extra mile, step out of your comfort zone, and remember that the only limits are the ones you place on yourself.

You should be the hero of your story, and it’s never too late to start writing your next chapter.

By sharing my story, I hope to inspire other women to believe in themselves and take that first step toward their own dreams, just as I did. Life is a journey—embrace it fully.