Mike Fong appointed as new executive director for Economic Development in Snohomish County

Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers has named Mike Fong as the new executive director for Economic Development, with Fong set to begin the role on Jan, 6, 2025.

Fong most recently served as Director of the Washington State Department of Commerce, where he managed an $8 billion biennial budget and nearly 800 employees. Under his leadership, the department launched several initiatives to support small business growth, enhance tribal government partnerships, and drive record investments in affordable housing and clean energy programs.

Gov. Inslee said the Department of Commerce “has a tremendous impact on our state and I am proud of the work Mike has led to strengthen our communities.”

This will not be Fong’s first time working in Snohomish County. He previously served as the County’s Chief Recovery and Resilience Officer, coordinating the allocation of $160 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. Following this, he was appointed by President Biden as the Pacific Northwest Regional Administrator for the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Fong will succeed Neepaporn “A” Boungjaktha, who is leaving to take on a new role as the Managing Director of Economic Development at the Port of Seattle.