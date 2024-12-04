Meng to replace Chu as head of CAPAC

Rep. Grace Meng of New York is set to become the new chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC).

She will replace Rep. Judy Chu of California, who has been chair since 2011.

Meng, 49, made history when she became New York’s first Asian American member of Congress, and she later went on to serve in a top post at the Democratic National Committee.

President Joe Biden also signed into law Meng’s COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, which aimed to combat a rise of anti-Asian hate crimes and incidents that became prevalent during the pandemic.