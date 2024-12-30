Man stabbed in unprovoked attack in downtown Seattle/Little Saigon

By Detective Brian Pritchard

SPD Blotter

A 22-year-old man was stabbed in an unprovoked attack Sunday evening, Dec. 29, in downtown Seattle, specifically in Seattle’s Little Saigon.

At 6:39 p.m., 911 dispatchers received reports of a stabbing in the 1200 block of South Jackson Street. Officers arrived to find the victim suffering from a stab wound to the lower back. Police provided first aid until Seattle Fire Department personnel arrived. The man was then transported to Harborview Medical Center in serious, but stable, condition.

Witnesses told officers that a female suspect approached the victim, punch at him and without warning stabbed the man. The suspect fled the scene on foot, heading southbound.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic woman wearing a black shirt and carrying a brown bag. Despite an immediate search of the area, officers were unable to locate the suspect.

Officers recovered the knife at the scene, and it will be processed as evidence.

The Seattle Police Department’s Homicide/Assault Unit is handling the investigation and working to determine what led to the attack.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

According to KING 5, “King County Metro closed several bus stops in the Chinatown-International District earlier this month due to “frequent illegal activity” near 12th and Jackson. On Dec. 18, police announced they arrested 14 people near the intersection in connection to drugs and other offenses.”