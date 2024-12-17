Little Saigon bus stop closed due to ongoing safety concerns

The bus stop at 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street in Little Saigon has been temporarily closed as of Monday morning.



King County Metro officials cited ongoing safety concerns as the reason for the closure.

Buses no longer allow passengers to board or alight at this busy intersection which has been plagued by frequent illegal activity. The bus stop serves routes 1, 7, 9, 14, 36, 60, and 106, connecting downtown Seattle to neighborhoods like Renton, Mount Baker, and Othello Station.

Despite the closure, Metro emphasized that the change is temporary, with the stop set to reopen once safety conditions improve.