Helen Beaudreau named WHIAANHPI executive director 

President Joe Biden has appointed Helen Beaudreau, a longtime public servant and first-generation immigrant, as the new Executive Director of the White House Initiative and President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders (WHIAANHPI).

Beaudreau, the first Korean American to hold the role, brings nearly two decades of federal government experience to the position. She succeeds Krystal Ka’ai, the first Native Hawaiian to lead the initiative, who stepped down on Oct. 5. Ka’ai remains involved with the Commission as a newly appointed member.

Erika Ninoyu, previously a Senior Advisor and Designated Federal Officer for the Commission, has been named Acting Deputy Director of WHIAANHPI.

