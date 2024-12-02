ad_wong.jpg (468×60)

ad_PortOfSeattle

FoodLifeline

Momiji

BannerBank-Consumer

WA_HealthBenefitExchange

PSE_CCEAP

Northwest Asian Weekly

You are here: Home / News / National News / Hannah Kobayashi’s intentional flight no-show adds new twist to case

Hannah Kobayashi’s intentional flight no-show adds new twist to case

By Leave a Comment

The Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed that Hannah Kobayashi, the 30-year-old Hawaii woman who vanished after missing a connecting flight at Los Angeles International Airport, intentionally missed her flight to New York. This revelation adds a new layer of mystery to the ongoing search for Kobayashi, whose disappearance has left her family distraught and desperate for answers.

Kobayashi was last heard from on Nov. 11 after she failed to board a connecting flight from Maui to New York City. Surveillance footage from LAX shows her in the airport, but she never boarded another flight. The following day, she was seen at several locations in Los Angeles, including The Grove shopping mall and the Pico Metro light-rail station, where she was filmed with an unidentified individual.

Surveillance footage from Los Angeles International Airport captured Hannah Kobayashi on the airport’s security cameras on Nov. 8, 2024.

In the days after missing her flight, Kobayashi sent a series of concerning text messages to her family, claiming she felt unsafe and had been tricked into giving away her money. Additionally, she made unrecognized Venmo payments and remained active on Instagram, where she posted her last public photo at a LeBron James Nike event.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *