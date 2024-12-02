Hannah Kobayashi’s intentional flight no-show adds new twist to case

The Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed that Hannah Kobayashi, the 30-year-old Hawaii woman who vanished after missing a connecting flight at Los Angeles International Airport, intentionally missed her flight to New York. This revelation adds a new layer of mystery to the ongoing search for Kobayashi, whose disappearance has left her family distraught and desperate for answers.

Kobayashi was last heard from on Nov. 11 after she failed to board a connecting flight from Maui to New York City. Surveillance footage from LAX shows her in the airport, but she never boarded another flight. The following day, she was seen at several locations in Los Angeles, including The Grove shopping mall and the Pico Metro light-rail station, where she was filmed with an unidentified individual.

In the days after missing her flight, Kobayashi sent a series of concerning text messages to her family, claiming she felt unsafe and had been tricked into giving away her money. Additionally, she made unrecognized Venmo payments and remained active on Instagram, where she posted her last public photo at a LeBron James Nike event.