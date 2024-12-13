Fong returns to Snohomish County, reflects on time with Commerce

By Jason Cruz

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Mike Fong is heading back to Snohomish County to work on “unfinished business” as the executive director of Economic Development for the county. He is stepping down from his position at the State Department of Commerce and will begin with Snohomish County on Jan. 6.

Fong used the term “unfinished business” in Snohomish County because of his short term (5 months) due to being appointed to serve as the regional administrator for the U.S. Small Business Administration’s operations in the Pacific Northwest. President Biden appointed him to the position in January 2022. Fong started with Snohomish County in September 2021.

“First of all, I had a great experience at Commerce working for Gov. Inslee,” Fong said of his stint with the state. Inslee said the Department of Commerce “has a tremendous impact on our state and I am proud of the work Mike has led to strengthen our communities.”

“Executive Somers reached out at a possibility of returning to Snohomish County,” Fong added, “[T]hey are doing some exciting and incredible work.”

Mike Fong has the rare ability to combine compassion and strong leadership in everything he does, and he genuinely strives to help individuals, families, and communities thrive,” Somers said in a news release announcing the hiring. “Snohomish County has many opportunities for economic development, and I think Mike is the right person to help us seize those opportunities. We’re looking ahead to a future that elevates our heartbeat industries like aerospace and agriculture, while innovating in areas like technology and sustainable energy. I’m excited to have him back for our next chapter.”

Governor-elect Bob Ferguson will succeed Gov. Inslee after being elected to the position in November. Despite the potential of staying on with a new administration, Fong saw this as the “right time to make a shift.” He added, “I wish Governor-elect Ferguson the best.”

In leaving his position with the state, Fong enjoyed the work.

“The Department of Commerce is such an interesting department and covers everything from energy policy and energy investment.” Fong added, “We were really able to do record level investments.” Fong indicated that he was proud of the funding and the work associated with it in addition to the focus of an equity lens in how funds were distributed. The funding “got to the folks that needed it.”

Fong also highlighted some of the work which benefited the Chinatown-International District (CID. There were hospitality grants that went to small businesses in CID. He also took pride that the state was quick to resource the hate crime incident at the Wing Luke Museum when a man took a sledgehammer to the building in 2023. The state made sure the space was immediately restored and a grant for healing was awarded. He also indicated another safety measure with dimly lit areas in the neighborhood.

“We’ve been able to support other projects, including partnerships with the City of Seattle on lighting.”

Another notable accomplishment while at Commerce is the capacity building grants for small nonprofit organizations. Fong highlighted that Chong Wa, a nonprofit located in Chinatown, successfully applied for a grant and is working with Commerce to build their capacity.

On the horizon for Fong is what he believes to be “very interesting and exciting projects” at Snohomish County.

“One of the key initiatives in Snohomish County is taking advantage of Boeing’s significant footprint and the industry move to alternative fuel sources.” He also noted a partnership between the County and Washington State University to study sustainable aviation fuels.

“Much of the County’s footprint around a mix of industry is not dissimilar to state level,” Fong advised. “Agriculture, healthcare, education sector, manufacturing and supply chain. A lot of its footprint is consistent with key industry sectors.”

“I’m looking forward to taking lessons learned and applying them.”

