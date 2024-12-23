First metro line opens in Ho Chi Minh City

After years of delays and budget overruns, Ho Chi Minh City has officially opened the first line of its long-awaited metro system.

The 12.3-mile line, initially estimated to cost $1 billion, saw expenses rise to nearly $1.8 billion. The project, which began in 2012, received major funding from Japan, though financing issues and slow approval processes hindered progress.

The line connects the central Ben Thanh Market to suburban areas like Thu Duc and Suoi Tien Amusement Park, offering 200 daily trips.

To celebrate its opening, rides are free for the first month. The city plans to expand with six additional lines.