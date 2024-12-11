Filipino becomes The Voice’s first Asian champion

Sofronio Vasquez has made history as the first Filipino and Asian contestant to win season 26 of “The Voice.”

“Thank you so much to my Filipinos everywhere and in America who gave so much love and support,” he said on Tuesday.



In the finale, he delivered an emotional rendition of “A Million Dreams.”

Vasquez auditioned for “The Voice of the Philippines” nearly a decade ago but received zero chair turns, according to USA Today.

Throughout this latest season, Vasquez—originally from Mindanao, Philippines and currently resides in Utica, New York—continued to impress with his vocal abilities and stage presence.

Vasquez gets a $100,000 cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.

