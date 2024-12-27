Filipino American Nikki Fortunato Bas takes the helm as Oakland’s interim mayor

Nikki Fortunato Bas, a Filipino American, been sworn-in as interim mayor of Oakland, California.

She assumed the role following the recall of former mayor Sheng Thao, whose term ended on Dec. 17.

Bas transitioned from her role as City Council president to interim mayor after council members certified the results of the November 5 election, in which Thao was removed from office by a significant 21-point margin.

The City Council has scheduled a special election for April 15 to select a new mayor and a representative for Bas’ now-vacant council seat.