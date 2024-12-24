Costco Chicken Brigade brings holiday cheer to local families

On Christmas Eve, the 16th annual Costco Chicken Brigade brought holiday warmth to families at the Southeast Seattle Service Center on South Holly Street and Rainier Avenue. Volunteers delivered 125 hot Costco roasted chickens and fresh pastries, providing a festive meal to those in need.

The giveaway was part of the brigade’s ongoing holiday efforts, which also included an event on Dec. 18 at the Asian Counseling and Referral Service food bank in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District (CID). Over 450 hot chickens, rice congee provided by Tai Tung Restaurant, and toys were distributed to food bank recipients. The CID event drew more than 25 volunteers, including representatives from MG2, Cathay Post #186, Boy Scouts Troop #254, Seattle Chinese American Citizens Alliance, Tai Tung Restaurant, and Rick Rizzs’s Toys for Kids program.

The Costco Chicken Brigade was founded in 2009 by Cordell Lui and Jerry Lee, who were inspired during a dim sum lunch in the CID. By the end of that meal, they had rallied friends to donate over 400 Costco roasted chickens.

Since then, the initiative has grown into a cherished holiday tradition, delivering hot meals and kindness during Thanksgiving and Christmas.