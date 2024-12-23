Community leaders celebrate Tanya Woo’s impact on Seattle City Council

Seattle leaders and supporters gathered at Tai Tung Restaurant on Dec. 17 to thank former City Councilmember Tanya Woo for her achievements during her 11-month tenure.

Woo secured several key budget amendments, including $1 million for public safety, drug diversion services, and sanitation in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District; $450,000 for a mobile medication unit; and $30,000 for Seattle Public Libraries to prevent cuts. Additionally, she allocated $279,000 for a grassroots neighborhood safety initiative. Her work also focused on energy conservation, street racing legislation, and regulating after-hours nightlife lounges.

In her final bulletin to her citywide constituents and supporters, Woo said she stepped into the role as City Councilmember “for the people—for the families striving to create better futures, for the dreamers who embody resilience, for the activists tirelessly pushing for justice, and for the small business owners, like my own family, who pour their hearts into keeping our city thriving. It was for neighborhoods like Chinatown, Beacon Hill, and Rainier Valley, where my roots are deeply planted, and for every community across Seattle that I have had the privilege to serve.”