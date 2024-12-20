CIDBIA announces search for executive director as Jeff Liang takes interim role

The Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area (CIDBIA) has kicked off its search for a new executive director. Applications for the position are open until Feb. 14, 2025.

The executive director will work closely with local businesses, residents, and city officials to drive initiatives that promote a clean, welcoming, and thriving environment in the Chinatown-International District (CID).

The CIDBIA’s initiatives focus on sanitation, cultural advocacy, neighborhood coordination, and fostering connections within the community.

Jeff Liang, the current CIDBIA Board Chair, will serve as interim executive director beginning Jan. 1, 2025.

“Our district is facing pivotal questions about economic recovery and maintaining a welcoming and connected environment for everyone. The Chinatown-International District is not just a neighborhood; it is a vibrant cultural cornerstone of Seattle, and I am dedicated to ensuring its continued growth and resilience.”

For more details on the Executive Director position, including how to apply, visit CIDBIA’s website or contact jobs@cidbia.org.