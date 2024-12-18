Arrest made in armed robberies at CID, Rainier Valley massage parlors

A 19-year-old man was arrested early on Tuesday in connection to a series of armed robberies at massage parlors in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District (CID) and Rainier Valley.

The suspect is connected to two robberies that took place in November and December. In the first incident on Nov. 17, the man entered a CID massage parlor in the 600 block of Jackson Street around midnight. He demanded money from a 33-year-old woman working at the parlor. After receiving cash from the victim, the suspect pistol-whipped her and then shot her in the leg before firing a round into a surveillance camera. He fled the scene shortly after the attack.

In the second robbery on Dec. 2, the suspect entered a massage parlor in the 3700 block of Rainier Avenue South at around 10 p.m. He approached a 61-year-old woman working at the parlor, pulled out a gun, and demanded cash. After striking the woman in the head with the firearm, the suspect forced her to empty the cash register. After taking the money, he fired several shots into the ceiling before fleeing the scene on foot.

Detectives are also looking into a possible unreported robbery that may have involved the same suspect.

During a search of the suspect’s home, police recovered firearms and other evidence believed to be related to the crimes. The man was arrested and booked into King County Jail on suspicion of robbery, assault, and unlawful possession of a firearm.



The Seattle Police Department’s Robbery Unit is continuing its investigation. Anyone with information related to these incidents or other possible crimes is urged to contact the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.