Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines to launch nonstop flights to Japan, Korea in 2025

Seattle travelers looking to fly to Asia will soon have more choices, as Alaska Air Group announced new nonstop flights to Tokyo Narita, Japan, and Seoul Incheon, South Korea, starting in 2025. Operated by Hawaiian Airlines’ widebody Airbus A330-200 aircraft, these routes mark a major milestone in the integration of Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines.

The first daily nonstop flight to Tokyo Narita is scheduled to take off on May 12, 2025, providing an exciting new travel option between the Pacific Northwest and Japan. Flights to Seoul Incheon are expected to begin in October 2025, with tickets becoming available for purchase early next year. Passengers can also connect to other destinations in Asia through partnerships with oneworld Alliance members, including Japan Airlines.

Meanwhile, the partnership’s domestic network will see significant enhancements beginning this spring. Passengers flying between the U.S. mainland and Hawaii will benefit from more flight options, improved schedules, and increased seat availability.