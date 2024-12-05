ACRS announces leadership transition, search for new CEO

SEATTLE (AP) — The Asian Counseling and Referral Service (ACRS) announced on Thursday that Executive Director Michael Byun will transition out of his position, with a search for a new CEO set to begin in December 2024.

Byun, who has served as executive director for nearly seven years, led ACRS through key milestones, including the organization’s 50th anniversary. He also guided the nonprofit through significant challenges such as the global pandemic and the national racial justice movements following the death of George Floyd.

“I am inspired by the resilience of ACRS and our people during these challenges. Our ability to endure and overcome will serve as a source of strength for ACRS and the community as we face potential federal-level threats that may impact the communities we care for,” Byun said in a statement. “The lessons learned and the collaborative efforts we’ve engaged in will position ACRS to continue protecting and defending our social justice values.”

Byun will remain in his role until a new CEO is appointed, expected by the summer or fall of 2025, to ensure a smooth leadership transition.