2024 holiday gift guide by Asian-owned businesses

By Nina Huan

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

It’s that time of the year again where people are busy shopping for friends and loved ones. Consider these gifts from Asian-owned businesses this holiday season.

Something fragrant

Elm Candle Bar, with locations in Capitol Hill and Tacoma, is owned by Erin Page and Joseph Wilder.

The general manager of the Capitol Hill location shared that Elm is a two-factor thing. Their bread and butter is custom scent blending and the other component is retail.

One can give someone the opportunity to make their own custom candle or room spray. It’s a very hands-on activity that’s experiential.

The experiences are reservation-based and it takes about an hour. Each person is paired up with their own scent specialist, similar to your own dedicated waiter at a restaurant. They walk you through the process of candle making.

They also have ready-made scents as well. There are different options such as a home kit to make your own candle.

Haynes’ personal favorite is the earl grey tea all year round, but during the holidays, she enjoys the ginger spice scent that is warm and inviting, and makes the space really cozy.

Something geeky

Owner of the coziest comic book store in Seattle, Outsider Comics and Geek Boutique, Wing Mui, took ownership of the longstanding community shop from its previous owners in 2022.

Mui shared gift recommendations, including Monstress for adults or older teens. It’s a comic series created by a team of Chinese and Japanese American women set in an alternate history about a young girl on a path of vengeance to figure out what happened to her mom. There is gorgeous art and a setting unlike anything standard superhero, Mui said.

Moon Kicks is another comic book pick for all ages about a witch and her nonbinary werewolf who team up and solve mysteries together.

Mui also recommends Boop the Halls, which is a simple but strategic board game where two players take turns placing cats on a quilt.

For adults, Wyrmspan (sequel to Wingspan) is a visually pleasing board game about dragon watching. The objective is to collect dragons that meet certain criteria and outsmart opponents in the process.

The shop also has stocking stuffers, such as enamel pins and stickers, that the younger generation love.

There’s also a special section in the store where you can purchase a book from a nonprofit’s wishlist to either be sent to an incarcerated person or to be placed in a lending library for Seattle-area queer, trans, and questioning youth.

Something rosy

SMAK Wines is the first Asian-owned winery in Washington state. Based in Walla Walla, Fiona S. Mak started her rosé exclusive winery in 2018. She moved to the area in 2013 from New York City.

Mak said the winter bubbly rosé is popular and festive. The Grenache, Syrah, and Mourvédre (GSM) blend brings plenty of guava, watermelon, and mandarin notes, balanced by limestone and Asian pear in the finish. Mak added that it’s very easy to drink and pairs nicely with cheese boards and Asian foods.

All of SMAK wines are all under 13% alcohol, vegan-friendly, and low calorie products. They’re also all screw cap bottles so no tools are required.

The wine club membership also makes for a great gift where you can either ship six or 12 bottles a year.

In addition, Mak and her husband, Peter Urian (who is also a winemaker), have a dumpling business, Wallala Dumplings, where people can order frozen dumplings once per month and pick them up locally in Walla Walla.

Something cultural

Established in 1967, the Wing Luke Museum is a Smithsonian Institution affiliate and the only pan-Asian Pacific American community-based museum in the United States. Located in the Chinatown-International District, the museum focuses on the culture, art, and history of the Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders.

The gift of an annual membership would make a lovely educational experience. In addition, their marketplace is more than a gift shop and bookstore. The store sources from over 100 small businesses as part of the museum’s commitment to being a community-based organization. Proceeds from the marketplace support the museum’s exhibitions and youth programs.

From children’s books about Chinese culture, to Thai cuisine cookbooks, to Hawaiian-owned soaps, to Bruce Lee memorabilia, there is a gift for everyone in the family.

Also located in the Chinatown-International District, Hood Famous Bakeshop is another spot where one can find gifts for lovers of food and Filipino culture. Known for their ube cheesecakes, they also have a noche buena holiday special where they are taking pre-orders for a bibingka truffle cheesecake, maja blanca tart, buko pie, and their flagship cheesecakes.

Something trendy

Several blocks away, Sairen is a women-owned shop located at the corner of Japantown in Seattle. Owned by Kaitlin Uemura and Kaitlin Madriaga, their modern and creative shop focuses on highlighting independent Asian American and local makers.

At Sairen, you’ll find everything from locally inspired, printed products to design-driven, hand-crafted pottery sourced from Asia.

Some of the popular items as shared by Uemura include tea towels handmade and designed by Japanese artist Tom Yaguchi out of Ocean Shores, Washington. There are a variety of gorgeous designs such as Asian veggies, onigiri, koi prints, and more. Tea towels can make a really nice gift for moms or aunties.

Tanuki Coffee also makes a nice gift for those who like fun flavor profiles and nice packaging. It’s an Asian-owned specialty small-batch coffee roasting company based in Seattle.

Japanese American artist and creator of Sumofish, Brandt Fuse, designed the Seattle shirt which features design elements inspired by local icons such as coffee, fish, and the Space Needle. It comes in kids and adult sizes, too.

And for dog lovers, there’s a doggy calendar that was designed in-house by Sairen and a portion of the sales are donated to the Seattle Humane Society.

For those who are jewelry-lovers, Sairen also carries beautiful items made by local artists, including Studio Toujours and Melted Porcelain. You can also find Art by Ciara earrings that are Asian-inspired and fun like the gold filled musubi earrings or the Pocky hoop earrings.

Something tasty

If you’re in a mood to give treats this year, you can order Portuguese custard tarts (pasteis de natas) online from Nata Seattle, owned by Taiwanese-American and Portuguese couple, Cindy Poo and Ricardo Fernandes. It’s a sweet delicacy made of rich egg custard nestled in shatteringly crisp pastry.

Fueled by their shared passion for food, Poo and Fernandes kicked off an adventure centered around their beloved recipe for Portuguese custard tarts.

These sweet treats will be a great addition to any holiday party or dinner this season.

Nina Huang can be reached at newstips@nwasianweekly.com.