19-year-old sworn-in, making history as one of the youngest Asian Americans elected

Kaylee May Law, 19, was sworn into the Walnut City Council in California last week, becoming one of the youngest Asian Americans ever elected to public office in the nation.

Law, a lifelong resident of Walnut, said the moment was deeply personal.

“This community raised me, and it’s been great. I really appreciate this opportunity to give back,” she said.

When she was 16, Law graduated from Mt. San Antonio College with three associate’s degrees. She later earned her bachelor’s degree from Grand Canyon University and completed a master’s degree at Johns Hopkins University earlier this year.

Law will serve on the City Council while continuing her academic pursuits, with plans to attend law school.