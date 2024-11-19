Woman shot during robbery in Seattle’s CID

A woman was seriously injured in a shooting during a robbery early Monday morning in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District.

The incident occurred just before midnight on the 600 block of South Jackson Street. Police responded to a report of a robbery and found the woman with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Seattle Fire Department paramedics arrived on the scene and transported the victim to Harborview Medical Center, where she was listed in serious but stable condition.

Witnesses told officers that two people entered the business and demanded money. A struggle ensued, during which one of the suspects fired a shot, striking the woman. The suspects fled the scene with stolen cash.

Detectives from the Seattle Police Department’s Robbery Unit are leading the investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 or call 911.