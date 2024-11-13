Tulsi Gabbard to become Director of National Intelligence under Trump

President Donald J. Trump has appointed former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence.

Gabbard, who served four terms in Congress and became the first Hindu and first Samoan American to serve in the U.S. House, will now lead the nation’s intelligence community with a mandate to safeguard American freedoms and ensure national security.

In a statement, Trump said, “For over two decades, Tulsi has fought for our Country and the Freedoms of all Americans… I know Tulsi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our Intelligence Community, championing our Constitutional Rights, and securing Peace through Strength. Tulsi will make us all proud!”



Gabbard, who transitioned from the Democratic Party to become an independent in 2022, joined the Republican Party later that year and has since been a vocal supporter of Trump’s leadership.



Born in American Samoa and raised in Hawaii, has long been a trailblazer in both politics and the military. She co-founded the Healthy Hawaii Coalition as a teenager, worked on environmental issues, and enlisted in the Hawaii National Guard following the Sept. 11 attacks. She deployed twice to combat zones in the Middle East, earning numerous military honors, including the Meritorious Service Medal.

In 2012, Gabbard became the first Hindu and one of the first female combat veterans to serve in Congress, where she focused on foreign policy, national defense, and veterans’ issues. She served on the Armed Services, Homeland Security, and Foreign Affairs Committees during her time in the U.S. House of Representatives.