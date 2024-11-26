Tran declares victory in California’s 45th District race

Derek Tran declared victory on Monday in the fiercely contested race for California’s 45th congressional district, maintaining a narrow lead of 581 votes over Rep. Michelle Steel.



If elected, Tran would become the first Vietnamese American to represent the district, home to the nation’s largest Vietnamese community.

Steel, a Republican, has not conceded. Both candidates are preparing for the possibility of a recount, and both campaigns are working to address issues with flagged ballots, including missing signatures or incorrect information, through a process known as “ballot curing.” Voters have until Dec. 1 to resolve any ballot issues.

The race, one of the closest in the nation, remains uncalled by The Associated Press.