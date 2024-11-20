Teen sets record as youngest to pass California Bar Exam

A 17-year-old has made history by becoming the youngest person to pass the California State Bar Exam, surpassing her older brother’s record.

Sophia Park, who passed the exam earlier this month at 17 years and 8 months, is now believed to hold the title of the youngest ever to achieve this milestone. Her brother, Peter Park, previously set the record in 2023, passing the exam at 17 years and 11 months.

Sophia’s father, Byungjoo Park, shared that his daughter has always aspired to become an attorney. Both Sophia and Peter currently work at the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.

Sophia’s journey to the bar began at just 13, when she enrolled in law school. By 15, she had earned her high school diploma, and this year, she received her law degree from Northwestern California University School of Law.

“As a prosecutor, I will work to see justice served and ensure that victims’ voices are heard,” Sophia said via a statement by the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.